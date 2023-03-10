Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.09) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of PHG opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

