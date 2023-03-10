Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.05 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 2.7 %

KFY opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.