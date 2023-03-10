Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 49,223 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.25. 2,963,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,436. The company has a market capitalization of $266.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average of $359.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.