Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.51

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €18.51 ($19.69) and traded as high as €21.08 ($22.43). Lagardere shares last traded at €20.90 ($22.23), with a volume of 1,739 shares trading hands.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.85 and a 200 day moving average of €18.54.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
