Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Trading Down 3.6 %

Legacy Education Alliance stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 24,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,647. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

