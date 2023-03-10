Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Trading Down 3.6 %
Legacy Education Alliance stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 24,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,647. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Legacy Education Alliance
