Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Legrand Price Performance

LGRDY stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. Legrand has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

