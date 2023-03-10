Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. Leidos has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

