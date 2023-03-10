LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.72

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 748601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $818.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LendingClub by 5,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,984 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

