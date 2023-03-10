Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

