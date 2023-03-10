Liberum Capital Cuts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 660

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 587.83 ($7.07).

RMV stock opened at GBX 544.60 ($6.55) on Monday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,529.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 566.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 549.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,636.36%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

