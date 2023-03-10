LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Trading Down 2.2%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. 69,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 77,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

LifeMD Trading Down 12.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.