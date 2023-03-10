LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.12. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

