Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Evercore ISI

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.46. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 353.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

