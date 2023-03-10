Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $73.77 million and $643,664.42 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00426097 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.91 or 0.28801341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

