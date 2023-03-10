Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Hits $368.37 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $368.37 million and approximately $42.04 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars.

