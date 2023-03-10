Lori A. Lutey Purchases 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Lori A. Lutey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Myers Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MYE opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $766.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Myers Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
