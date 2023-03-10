Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Shares Down 5.6%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 129,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 168,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Lotus Resources

(Get Rating)

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Featured Articles

