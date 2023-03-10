M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Cut to $27.50

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.50 to $27.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of MDC opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in M.D.C. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,881,000 after acquiring an additional 284,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

