MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 120,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 546,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MAG Silver Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.