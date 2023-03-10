MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 120,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 546,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

About MAG Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

