MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $244.71 million and approximately $155.82 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00005688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,086,837 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

