Magnite (MGNI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI):

2/23/2023 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Magnite had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Magnite had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “neutral” rating.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. 1,039,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

