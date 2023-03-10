Magnite (MGNI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI):
- 2/23/2023 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Magnite had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2023 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2023 – Magnite had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “neutral” rating.
Magnite Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. 1,039,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.87.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties.
