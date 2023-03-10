Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $35.41 million and $21,219.06 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00036835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00223049 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001049 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,538.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

