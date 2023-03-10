Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.54

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.54 and traded as high as C$10.52. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 301,426 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$836.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.55.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of C$201.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9901345 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer James Andrew Mclaughlin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,299.20. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

