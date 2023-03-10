Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.57 on Friday, hitting C$23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,570. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$18.85 and a 52-week high of C$30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

