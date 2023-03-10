Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,778 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $30,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

