Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

