Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 2.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 60,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 382,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Marin Software Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Marin Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.