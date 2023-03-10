Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 2.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 60,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 382,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Marin Software Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Marin Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.