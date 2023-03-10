Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.70 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 87.90 ($1.06). 17,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 47,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £91.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,950.00.

In related news, insider Alyson Tracey Fadil purchased 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.54 ($5,978.28). 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

