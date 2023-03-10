Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.27

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1479221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Marqeta Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 69.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 145.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 938.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after buying an additional 6,308,563 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

