Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.63, for a total value of $1,781,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $228.77. 758,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,620. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

