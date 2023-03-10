Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Sells $226,450.00 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Masonite International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DOOR opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,805,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

