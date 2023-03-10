Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Sells $226,450.00 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Masonite International Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of DOOR opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.