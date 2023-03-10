Matthew Deines Buys 2,000 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,229. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 17.25%. Research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNWB. TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $417,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.