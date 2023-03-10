Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 62,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Maverix Metals Stock Up 2.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
