McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $261.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.66.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.