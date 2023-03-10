MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 564.7% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,063. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.03.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

About MDM Permian

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.