Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $190.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.