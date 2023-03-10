Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

