Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMIZF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

