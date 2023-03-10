Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,232 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,306,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $259.76 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.69 and a 200-day moving average of $277.38.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

