Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $19.83 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,536,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,004,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,225,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

NYSE:MA opened at $354.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.91. The company has a market cap of $337.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

