Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Patrick D. O’brien Buys 500 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 301,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.