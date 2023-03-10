Metahero Price Tops $0.0044 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $22.22 million and $704,564.87 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

