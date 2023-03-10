Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.68

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.68 and traded as high as C$70.91. Methanex shares last traded at C$69.66, with a volume of 205,321 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$63.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.6637931 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

