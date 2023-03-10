Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.68

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.68 and traded as high as C$70.91. Methanex shares last traded at C$69.66, with a volume of 205,321 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.
Methanex Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$63.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38.
Methanex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Further Reading
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.