M&G (LON:MNG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 225.43 ($2.71).

M&G Stock Down 2.1 %

MNG opened at GBX 212.42 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.01. The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -748.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11.

M&G Increases Dividend

About M&G

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is -6,206.90%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

