M&G plc (LON:MNG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13.40 Per Share

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M&G Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 213.36 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -748.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.01.

Get M&G alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.43 ($2.71).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.