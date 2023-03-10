Michael Lindsell Purchases 25 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £1,025 ($1,232.56) per share, with a total value of £25,625 ($30,814.09).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £1,024.60 ($1,232.08) per share, with a total value of £51,230 ($61,604.14).

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,244.59) per share, with a total value of £25,875 ($31,114.72).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,244.59) per share, with a total value of £103,500 ($124,458.87).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LTI stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,030 ($12.39). 72 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158. The company has a market cap of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,035.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,023.98. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 944 ($11.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,305 ($15.69).

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

