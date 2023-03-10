MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.65. 179,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 131,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

