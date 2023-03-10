Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Update

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 706,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Minerva Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 24,437,927 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $4,887,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,437,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTRS. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280,057 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 316,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Trading Down 12.0 %

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

UTRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 212,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $5.45.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

