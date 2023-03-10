Mizuho Trims Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Target Price to $49.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $120.86.
In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
