Mizuho Trims Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Target Price to $49.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

