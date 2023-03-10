Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Up 10.1%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) was up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 1,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOND shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Mondee in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

